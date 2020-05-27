This modern farmhouse plan feels fresh and sleek with abundant windows and two eye-catching gables.
Inside, the line of sight is clear from the foyer through the great room, all the way to the spacious rear deck.
You can hold relaxed parties at the kitchen’s large island. A dining room next to the foyer is perfect for formal occasions.
The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet for extra convenience.
Design number: 927-1003
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Square footage: 2,398
Bonus space: 381 square feet
Dimensions: 57’ x 62’
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.