Style meets convenience in this one-story layout.
A barn door hides the laundry room on the way in from the garage, with a handy drop zone ready to catch your boots and coats.
Skylights brighten the master suite and a porch.
Need to work from home? A bedroom/study could be used as a handy office.
Just imagine hanging out at the kitchen island on a fall evening, prepping some fun seasonal snacks.
Design number: 929-1112
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,134
Bonus space: 330 square feet
Dimensions: 53’ 8” x 68’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
