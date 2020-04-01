There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this beautiful four-bedroom farmhouse design.
All of the main living areas conveniently open up to one another, while a versatile study on the first floor could become a home office, hobby space or private yoga room.
Upstairs, you’ll find two bedrooms that share a Jack-and-Jill bath, a third bedroom (with a private bath) and the laundry room.
The master suite also resides on this level and features a luxurious master bathroom with an extra-large closet.
Design number: 1057-15
Bedrooms:4
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,982
Dimensions: 39’ 8” x 64’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.