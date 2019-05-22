This striking farmhouse has all the details you would expect for country living, including a spacious front and rear porch.
Inside, an open floor plan makes this home design comfortable and great for entertaining. Stay warm with the cozy fireplace in the great room or relax on the rear porch/patio (just off the dining room) when the weather is nice.
Everything has a place in the convenient mudroom (with lockers) just off the two-car garage.
The private master suite resides to the right of the floor plan, while two bedrooms and a bath are located to the left.
Design number: 430-188
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,745
Dimensions: 67’ x 47’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.