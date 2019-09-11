The Broadmoore (an exclusive plan from Visbeen Architects) will draw all eyes to its grand exterior.
Inside, the open layout feels fresh and contemporary. The kitchen sports two islands (one for guests, one for you) and flows into the dining and living areas.
A screened porch invites year-round outdoor living and includes an outdoor kitchen and fireplace.
Don’t miss the extra-large closets in the master suite.
Design number: 928-321
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 6½
Square footage: 4,491
Bonus space: 850 square feet
Dimensions: 87’ x 62’
Framing: 2 x 6
