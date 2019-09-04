With most of the living spaces on one level, this modern luxury home will work well long into the future (making for easier aging in place).
The great room showcases disappearing walls that make the interior spaces flow out to the spacious solana and the outdoor kitchen.
Every bedroom is a suite, with the master suite boasting an impressive walk-through shower.
Design number: 930-475
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5½
Square footage: 6,136
Dimensions: 89’ 8” x 130’ 4”
Framing: block
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.