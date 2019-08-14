This elegant plan features generous bedrooms, open gathering areas and tons of handy storage.
For example, check out the master suite’s big walk-in closet, which opens to both a safe room and the laundry room.
In the kitchen, a large pantry holds a family-size load of groceries.
Another perk? Each secondary bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet, with linen storage in the nearby hallway.
Don’t miss the spacious workshop in the garage.
Design number: 430-191
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,652
Bonus space: 669 square feet
Dimensions: 76’ x 78’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.