Here’s a lovely bungalow design that gives you stunning curb appeal and a layout full of smart details.
The great room flows effortlessly into the open kitchen, where an island gives you room to hang out.
The master suite features a private bathroom that offers dual sinks, a soaking tub, modern shower and a large, walk-in closet.
Two additional bedrooms reside to the left of the floor plan and share a full bathroom.
Design number: 44-238
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,160
Dimensions: 60’ x 72’
Framing: 2 x 6
