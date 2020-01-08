Go bold with this modern design. The Alastar, by Visbeen Architects, is full of style and smart amenities.
The party’s in the kitchen, where a exceptionally big island invites everyone to hang out. An extra-large butler pantry makes storing groceries nice and easy.
We love the ultra-open layout between the living room, dining area and kitchen.
Over in the master suite, you’ll find a spacious walk-in closet and more.
An outdoor terrace boasts a fireplace for year-round enjoyment.
Upstairs, a loft can be used in myriad ways.
Design number: 928-326
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,491
Dimensions: 102’ x 35’ 3”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.