This standout Craftsman-style home offers rustic curb appeal and a modern layout.
In the main living spaces, you’ll find raised ceilings and large windows, which offer great views to the exterior.
The well-equipped kitchen has everything you need, and is complete with a large island and eating bar.
A bonus space adds flexibility and could be used as an extra bedroom, media room or office space.
Design number: 430-170
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,589
Bonus space: 397 square feet
Dimensions: 76’ 4” x 67’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.