There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this stunning Craftsman design.
This design offers relaxed living and plenty of thoughtful touches. The contemporary open layout flows from the great room to the island kitchen and into the casual dining area.
A walk-in pantry makes it easy to keep groceries organized, while a family foyer keeps things tidy with a coat closet and handy bench.
Other highlights to love include the covered rear porch, large master suite, flexible den and the convenient laundry located on the second level.
Design number: 1057-11
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,430
Dimensions: 25’ x 59’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.