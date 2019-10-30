This brand-new home design is an exclusive one, so you know you’re getting something special.
The porch steals the show, wrapping around the front and side of the home, and even including a screened portion for extra protection on a sunny day (or when the insects are out).
A large kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and great room (which sports a cozy fireplace). The main-level master includes two closets, making organization easy.
Upstairs, two additional bedrooms and a bathroom reside.
Design Number: 1067-5
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Square footage: 2,510
Dimensions: 42’ 6” x 83’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.