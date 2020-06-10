This traditional-style house plan fits nicely on a narrow lot and features really cool details.
A window seat in the living room delivers style, while built-ins add visual interest.
The open kitchen sports a large central island and walk-in pantry. Everything has a place in the handy mudroom just off the rear patio.
Upstairs, the master suite includes dual sinks, a soaking tub, and modern shower. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom also reside on this level.
A bonus space and loft can be used in a variety of ways on the third level.
Design number: 48-965
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,284
Dimensions: 24’ x 43’
Framing: 2 x 6
