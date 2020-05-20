It’s all about a welcoming feeling with this lovely farmhouse design.
A porch in the front and another in the back provide multiple places to sit and hang with family and friends.
Inside, the kitchen takes center stage with a large island, walk-in pantry and plenty of counter space.
Looking for some privacy? Check out the ultra-spacious master suite (and huge walk-in closet) tucked away to the left of the floor plan.
Three additional bedrooms are placed on the right of the home, while an office next to the foyer could be used as a hobby room or study.
Design number: 430-226
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,847
Dimensions: 71’ 4” x 71’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.