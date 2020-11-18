A flexible study on the main floor of this four-bedroom plan gives you a dedicated place to work from home.
When it’s time to relax, sink into the tub in the private master bathroom, located on the second level.
A fireplace in the family room invites you to cuddle up when the weather gets cold. Share a meal in the formal dining room on special occasions.
A craft room on the second level can be used in a variety of ways.
Design number: 410-3612
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4½
Square footage: 3,574
Dimensions: 69’ 4” x 47’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.