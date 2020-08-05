Here’s a front porch that’s practically made for long afternoons. Imagine taking a glass of lemonade out here and just enjoying the day.
For dinner, head over to the island kitchen to prepare a yummy meal.
Looking for more outdoor relaxation? The great room opens to the rear porch for seamless indoor-outdoor living.
Check out the generous walk-in closet in the master suite.
Design number: 51-1160
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Square footage: 3,952
Dimensions: 76’ 10” x 78’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 6
