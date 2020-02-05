There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this stunning contemporary style house plan.
Inside, an easygoing layout makes it easy to get around. The private master suite resides to the right of the floor plan and has access to the screened porch at the rear of the home.
A flex room near the foyer can be used as a dining space or home office. Check out the handy mudroom just off the three-car garage.
Design number: 935-18
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4
Square footage: 3,536
Dimensions: 95’ 4” x 74’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.