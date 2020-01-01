The real story here is the luxurious master suite, which takes over the entire second level and treats you to a deluxe bathroom (take a look at that corner tub), a huge walk-in closet and access to a quiet sitting area.
Check out the kitchen, which features plenty of counter space.
Working from home? An office could be used as a work space or study.
The lower level sports a two-car garage and a shop space (with a bathroom) for extra storage. Outdoor spaces connect the interior with the exterior when the weather is favorable.
Design number: 117-884
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 3
Square footage: 2,138
Dimensions: 32’ x 44’
Framing: 2 x 6
