This contemporary home includes sleek lines and loads of natural light.
Enclosed by three walls, the courtyard allows homeowners to relax outside. Accordion glass doors create a smooth transition from the dining area to the outdoor space, allowing for easy entertainment.
Inside, the modern layout includes a large kitchen that opens completely to the living room for a seamless flow.
Two bedrooms reside on one end of the main floor, while the master suite is located on the other.
Design number: 895-101
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,235
Dimensions: 84’ x 55’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.