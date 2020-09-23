Clean and open, this 2,192-square-foot modern farmhouse feels fresh and contemporary.
The kitchen overlooks the family room and includes a big island.
Relax in the master suite, which includes a five-piece bath and a walk-in closet.
Here’s a cool highlight: The study/guest suite off the foyer could be used as a home office.
Design number: 120-263
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3
Square footage: 2,192
Bonus space: 274 square feet
Dimensions: 68’ 5” x 55’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 4
