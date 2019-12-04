There’s no shortage of curb appeal for this stunning, four-bedroom, modern farmhouse design.
Flexible, open and storage-filled, this family home is ready for relaxing times. A vaulted screened porch with a fireplace gives you a cozy place for chilly evenings.
In the master suite, you’ll find a huge walk-in closet and luxurious private bath.
The island kitchen is perfect for casual meals, while the dining area is good for formal occasions.
Design number: 927-1001
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,341
Dimensions: 58’ x 71’
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.