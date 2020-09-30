This family-friendly layout gives you four bedrooms, tons of storage and a contemporary open-concept floor plan.
Take a look at the kitchen: Can’t you imagine hanging out at that island?
A compact office is ready for work.
And check out the spacious master suite.
Design number: 23-2724
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,380
Dimensions: 66’ 4” x 35’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.