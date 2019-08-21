It’s all about porch living with this 1,963 square foot farmhouse design.
A breezeway provides a covered transition from the two-car garage (with a bonus room available for later expansion upstairs) into the main home.
Skylights and a bay window make the breakfast nook bright and cheerful. French doors create seamless indoor-outdoor living between the great room and rear patio/deck.
Located on the main level, the private master suite showcases a walk-in closet and easy access to the rear deck.
Upstairs, you will find two more bedrooms and a bathroom.
Design number: 929-1062
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 1,963
Bonus space: 380 square feet
Dimensions: 78’ 4” x 51’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.