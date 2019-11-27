Go bold with this attention-grabbing modern design.
The curved roofline adds a surprisingly soft touch to the striking exterior while inside, the open layout encourages mingling in the great room.
Two bedrooms on this level and three more below will house your family and friends in comfort.
Don’t miss the indoor-outdoor areas on both levels.
Design number: 1073-8
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 3,641
Dimensions: 54’ 6” x 70’ 11”
Framing: 2 x 6
