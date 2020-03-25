It’s the little details that really stand out in this Craftsman design, like the wraparound porch.
A fireplace in the great room keeps things warm during the colder months.
The main-level master sports a plenty of storage space with a walk-in closet.
Upstairs, you will find three additional bedrooms (two feature access to the top deck) and a bathroom. With so much to offer, make this your next home today.
Design number: 1064-15
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,157
Dimensions: 44’ x 48’
Framing: 2 x 6
