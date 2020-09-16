The kitchen is the heart of the home for many people, and this one really makes it a special place.
A vaulted ceiling draws the eye up, while the spacious island gives you room for both cooking and sitting. Windows provide a view of the porch.
Don’t miss the handy mudroom that delivers plenty of room for organization.
Design number: 119-433
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 1,999
Bonus space: 275 square feet
Dimensions: 58’ x 63’
Framing: 2 x 4
