This brand-new modern design does not skimp on style.
With clean lines and an open floor plan between the kitchen and living room, this house plan is all about chic convenience.
The master suite boasts a modern soaking tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and two closets.
Located on the second level, the laundry room makes it easy to throw in a load.
The third level features a roof deck for outdoor enjoyment when the weather is nice. The multi-purpose loft makes a nice place for reading, working, or just hanging out.
Design number: 1076-3
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,583
Dimensions: 27’ x 50’
Framing: 2 x 6
