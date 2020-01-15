This 1,416-square-foot farmhouse design delivers timeless curb appeal and an easygoing layout.
The master suite sits on one side of the home and includes a private bathroom with two sinks and a large shower, as well as a walk-in closet.
On the other side, two additional bedrooms share the hall bath.
Opening to the spacious great room, the kitchen sports a large island and eating bar.
Other thoughtful touches include lockers and a desk just off the two-car garage.
Design number: 430-209
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,416
Dimensions: 51’ x 47’
Framing: 2 x 4
