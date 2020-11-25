Need a quiet home office? This spacious home features a first-floor study that could also become a guest bedroom with a full bathroom nearby.
When you get tired of staring at screens, head out to the screened porch for a refresher.
A fireplace in the great room creates cozy ambiance when the weather is colder.
And don’t miss the open island kitchen.
Design number: 929-1111
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 4½
Square footage: 2,822
Bonus space: 438 square feet
Dimensions: 67’ 8” x 67’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.