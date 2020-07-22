With a large master suite on the main level, this plan is designed to work well into the future.
The living area flows over to the island kitchen, open dining room and out to the spacious back porch. Upstairs, two additional bedrooms, a bonus space and a bathroom are found.
Don’t miss the cozy fireplace in the great room.
Design number: 929-1066
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,110
Bonus space: 379 square feet
Dimensions: 47’ 8” x 57’ 4”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.