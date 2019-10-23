Here’s a sleek, one-story plan with 1,736 square feet, four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The kitchen sports a wide island that overlooks the great room for an open feeling and relaxed entertaining.
Need extra storage? Check out the large laundry room just off the kitchen and two-car garage.
A covered lanai at the rear of the home is great for entertaining friends and family. Another nice touch: the big master shower.
Design number: 938-106
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,736
Dimensions: 46’ 10” x 61’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.