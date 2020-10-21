Stylish curb appeal meets a relaxed, modern layout in this striking home.
The master suite is easy to reach on the main floor and gives you a large walk-in closet, five-piece bathroom and a view to the backyard.
Check out the kitchen’s island and the vaulted ceiling in the spacious great room.
Design number: 1070-33
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,013
Bonus space: 473 square feet
Dimensions: 75’ x 37’
Framing: 2 x 6
