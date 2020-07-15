Modern and chic, this efficient plan provides stunning curb appeal and a floor plan full of delightful surprises.
For example, you’ll find an oversized kitchen that boasts an island (with an eating bar) and a spacious pantry.
The open layout between the main living areas creates a relaxing vibe and makes this plan feel bigger than it is. Decorative details like wood beams and sliding barn doors deliver country flair, while front and rear porches make it easy to enjoy the great outdoors.
Check out the large custom shower in the master suite.
Design number: 430-227
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,257
Dimensions: 35’ x 48’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.