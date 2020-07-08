Here’s a lovely four-bedroom house plan with a relaxing master suite, open-concept floor plan and a covered rear porch.
The great room flows beautifully into the dining area and modern kitchen, where an island gives homeowners room to hang out.
A flexible den near the front of the home could be used in a variety of ways. Don’t miss the handy mudroom just off the two-car garage.
Design number: 1070-51
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 3,138
Dimensions: 57’ 6” x 58’
Framing: 2 x 6
