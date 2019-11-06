Here’s a surprisingly upscale design under 1,500 square feet.
The open gathering areas feature French doors to the back lanai, where a fireplace invites outdoor relaxation on cool evenings. The master suite and one of the secondary bedrooms also open out to this oasis.
Don’t miss the well-organized utility area on the way in from the garage or the versatile bonus spaces upstairs.
Design number: 120-262
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,486
Bonus space: 513 square feet
Dimensions: 68’ 11” x 51’
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.