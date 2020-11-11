Want a one-story layout that gives you an open floor plan? This 2,199-square-foot modern farmhouse is meant for relaxation.
The kitchen showcases a big island for hanging out and plenty of counter space.
Another smart touch: The master suite features two walk-in closets for extra convenience.
Work from home? A bonus room above the garage could be used as a home office.
Check out the generous walk-in pantry in the kitchen.
Design number: 430-235
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,199
Bonus space: 387 square feet
Dimensions: 68’ 8” x 59’ 10”
Framing: 2 x 4
