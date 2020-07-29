This open concept layout gives you a spacious vibe and plenty of room for outdoor living.
The master suite resides on the main level and boasts a walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and shower.
Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the second level.
A study/loft space can be used in a variety of ways.
Design number: 1070-45
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,586
Dimensions: 48’ x 43’
Framing: 2 x 6
