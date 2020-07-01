Here’s an unusual feature: The first level of this modern house plan wraps around a courtyard for seamless indoor-outdoor living, while the second level boasts a roof deck.
The kitchen’s open layout features a spacious island that’s perfect for casual entertaining, while a walk-in pantry makes it easy to keep groceries organized.
A loft on the second level could be used as a home office, study or hobby room.
Check out the master suite’s spalike bathroom.
Design number: 1076-2
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 2,574
Dimensions: 40’ x 50’
Framing: 2 x 6
