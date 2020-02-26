With 2,412 square feet, this one-story farmhouse (the Charlotte, an exclusive design from Visbeen Architects) falls squarely within the size range that many families want.
But upscale amenities throughout the home make it feel surprisingly luxurious, from the ample mudroom area to the master suite’s spa-like bathroom (check out those separate vanities).
Other practical features include sinks in the pantry and laundry room, a pocket office and a pass-through to the outdoor snack bar.
Speaking of outdoor living, a large rear patio invites summer parties, while the fireplace warming the screened section makes it cozy for winter.
Design number: 928-325
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,412
Bonus space: 742 square feet
Dimensions: 100 feet by 80 feet
Framing: 2 by 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.