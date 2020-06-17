This one-story floor plan gives homeowners 1,996 square feet of space, including a luxurious master suite (check out the private bathroom, which features skylights) and the airy great room.
A screened porch makes it easy to enjoy year-round outdoor living, while a spacious front porch delivers major curb appeal.
The island kitchen provides plenty of space for meal prep and includes a breakfast nook.
Design number: 929-1102
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 1,996
Dimensions: 65’ x 61’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.