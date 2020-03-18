This delightful cottage features impressive porches in front and back, giving you tons of room to enjoy the warmer seasons.
Inside, the open layout feels fresh and contemporary. You’ll like the kitchen’s big island, which opens to the living room and breakfast area.
Everything has a place in the handy mudroom just off the two-car garage. Also, check out that large master closet.
Design number: 406-9656
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Square footage: 2,480
Bonus space: 1,957 square feet
Dimensions: 72’ 10” x 69’ 8”
Framing: 2 x 4
