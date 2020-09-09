It’s all about relaxing on the porches with this modest (yet modern and flexible) home design.
The family room flows into the dining area and then the kitchen. The mudroom stands ready to hold boots when the weather turns cooler.
This design proves you don’t need a huge house (or a huge budget) to achieve superb modern style.
Design number: 23-2727
Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,323
Dimensions: 47’ 8” x 35’
Framing: 2 x 6
