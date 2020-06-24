Simple design done right is beautiful, especially when the layout is ready for how we really live today.
This open floor plan flows from the great room to the kitchen, and out to the back porch.
The master suite’s sizeable walk-in closet provides plenty of room for storage.
Also impressive: the kitchen island.
Design number: 23-2726
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,704
Dimensions: 64’ x 49’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.