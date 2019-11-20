With its versatile bonus room and a home office, this 2,553-square-foot home nicely accommodates changing needs over time.
The open layout of the great room, dining area and island kitchen make it easy for parents to keep an eye on kids, or for holiday hosts to mingle with guests without letting the hors d’oeurvres burn.
Owners will appreciate the impressive master suite and its private bathroom.
Design number: 430-204
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,553
Bonus space: 400 square feet
Dimensions: 73’ 6” x 59’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.