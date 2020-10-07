Fall means boot season, and this home plan is ready with a spacious mudroom that gives you a generous area (including a bench) for putting on and taking off your favorite footwear.
Then head to the kitchen island to sip cider.
Design number: 23-2725
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,496
Dimensions: 44’ x 46’ 6”
Framing: 2 x 6
