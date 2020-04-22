This new modern farmhouse design gives you stunning curb appeal and a layout full of delightful surprises.
For example, you’ll find lockers on the way in from the two-car garage, perfect for stashing lunch boxes or pet supplies.
Other cool features include a luxurious master bath (with a generously-sized closet), island kitchen and wide-open living spaces.
Design number: 430-225
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Square footage: 1,992
Dimensions: 60’ 10” x 68’ 2”
Framing: 2 x 4
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle. Save 10 percent on your house plans (some exclusions apply) with coupon code: NEWSPAPER.