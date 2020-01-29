Modern, warm and welcoming, this farmhouse design feels fresh and contemporary.
Mixed exterior siding and a cute front porch deliver stylish curb appeal, while an open floor plan creates a spacious interior.
The extra-large mudroom/laundry room just off the two-car garage keeps things clean and organized.
Tucked away on the first floor, the master suite enjoys dual sinks, a soaking tub, modern shower and a walk-in closet. Check out the handy office/den on the main level.
Upstairs, three additional bedrooms, two baths and a library/den may be found.
Design number: 23-2691
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 3,164
Dimensions: 70’ x 54’
Framing: 2 x 6
To build this home, customers can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free (866) 228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number in the search field at the top right of the screen to locate the plan, and view more images and details. At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, customers can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections or use the search filters to find exactly what is wanted from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit any lifestyle.