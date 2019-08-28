With the modern farmhouse style quickly becoming one of the most popular design styles, this home plan is right on trend.
Inside, the family room is connected to the casual dining space and kitchen. A den on the first floor could work well as a home office, guest room, study or playroom.
Owners will love the privacy of their master suite located to the right of the floor plan.
A rear covered patio is the perfect place for homeowners to hang with friends and family when the weather is nice.
Upstairs boasts two bedrooms, two baths and a bonus space.
Design number: 1070-10
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 2,878
Bonus space: 506 square feet
Dimensions: 78’ 8” x 78’ 3”
Framing: 2 x 6
