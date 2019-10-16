This gorgeous, brand-new design shows off open living spaces and a luxurious master suite.
Unusual and thoughtful details include see-through fireplaces in both the living room and the master suite, a private “owner’s courtyard” and a bar.
A convenient mudroom keeps things clean and organized during busy transitions. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom, bath and guest suite.
Design number: 935-17
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 3½
Square footage: 4,261
Dimensions: 70’ x 82’
Framing: 2x4 or 2x6
