Want a one-story open layout with many well-thought-out amenities? Explore this new design.
The living room flows over to the island kitchen and out to the spacious back porch, which connects to the hallway near the master suite for easy access.
Take a look at the big master closet. Another highlight we love: the fireplace in the great room.
Design number 1074-1
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2½
Square footage: 1,814
Dimensions: 56’ 7” x 71’ 12”
Framing: 2 x 4
